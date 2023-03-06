Torremolinos starts a plan to beautify ten ecological bins with decorative vinyl

It will gradually be developed in the other nine points chosen to carry out this initiative.

In addition to the improvement of the surface image and aesthetics of these points, the new brown containers will also be installed as a pilot project in ten ecological islands, so that in these enclaves it will be possible to recycle organic waste.

This action comes after the placement of these new containers throughout the hotel plant of the municipality, where 70 per cent of all the waste that is collected is organic.

The implementation of these brown containers will be done gradually in the rest of the city, accompanied by an awareness and information campaign.

Everything that is organic must be thrown into the brown container, that is, meat, fish, eggshells, fruits, vegetables, flowers, or coffee beans.

