By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 17:46

Tragic accident in Spain as tram runs over pedestrian in Dénia Photo: Facebook

People were left in shock in Spain after a tram ran over a pedestrian in Dénia

A tragic accident has left one pedestrian seriously injured after a tram in Spain ran him in Dénia.

According to reports from Denia.com, the incident took place at around 11 am on Monday, March 6, in Dénia, when a man was crossing the track when the tram ran over him on its way to Dénia station.

Officials said the incident took place at the junction of Diana and Joan Fuster streets, as bystanders witnessed how the newly opened public transport ran the man.

Police said the man was 67 years old adding, “At first, the victim lost consciousness and was left lying on the ground”.

“However, once the medical services arrived on the scene and the SAMU carried out the first medical attention, he regained consciousness”.

According to the emergency services, the man suffered craniocerebral trauma.

The accident also caused long traffic jams at the scene while the injured man was being treated and the authorities were trying to find out what caused the accident.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.