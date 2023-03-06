Wagner mercenary chief claims Russia’s frontline will COLLAPSE if they fail to capture Bakhmut

By Sarah Newton-John • 06 March 2023 • 14:57

Ukrainian soldier/Shutterstock Images

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said his representative had been denied access to the headquarters of Russia’s military command in Ukraine on Monday, in a further deepening of his rift with the defence establishment, according to Reuters.

“If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse,” Prigozhin said in the video published on Telegram channel on the weekend, apparently filmed in a bunker. “The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests.”

There is a crucial need for more ammunition in the frontline and Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose organisation has played a significant part in Russian military successes in recent months, said his ammo-starved forces were the ‘cement’ holding the frontline together and the last line of defence to win the war.

“We’re also moving forward and the [Russian] army is forced to follow behind us to save face and prop up their reputation… If the Wagner group pulls back, then the following situation will unfold.

“It is clear that the front will crumble, the front will crumble for the Russian borders, perhaps it crumbles even further.’

In Monday’s statement, he said: “We are continuing to smash the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut.”

