By Imran Khan • 06 March 2023 • 18:08

WEATHER: Even London set for snow as Met Office issues rare yellow weather snow warning for South East Photo by Alex Segre Shutterstock.com

Yellow alert issued for London as snow and icy conditions to hit the city this week

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning even for London, as the UK capital could witness snowfall this week.

According to the UK Metrological department, a yellow warning has been issued for a large part of the region until Wednesday, March 8, as freezing conditions will be brought by the Arctic blast.

Officials as per the BBC said that roads and railway networks could face disruption, especially the ones travelling longer distances.

The Met department predicts heavy snowfall in the north and the eastern parts of the UK, as well as some snow along with icy conditions in London.

As per estimates, over 10 cm (4in) of snowfall could be seen in the north and east UK.

“An incoming area of high pressure has brought an end to the recent mild conditions, which are shifting to the west, allowing a northerly airflow to sweep in”, said a statement by officials.

Chris Almond, UK Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist said, “With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist.”

Temperatures are expected to drop from Tuesday, with a low of –1C, while it may feel more like –3C.

Forecasters warn that on Wednesday, spells of snow in the morning and early afternoon are expected.

On Thursday, the weather is predicted to be milder, but there is still a possibility of snow and sleet in the day.

Winds and patchy rain will spread across the southwest UK on Friday.

___________________________________________________________

