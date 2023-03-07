14-year-old Ukrainian schoolgirl found dead on Devon beach named as refugee ‘staying with local family’

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 10:48

Devon beach/Shutterstock Images

A Ukrainian refugee teenager who died after being found unconscious on a beach in Devon was known as a “kind and caring” person by pupils as the local school she attended.

She had gone missing from a home in Dawlish, a seaside town south of Exeter, and was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital, where she later died.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, with officers appealing for anyone with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.

The tragic incident has upset many local people in the area who are desperate for answers.

Bike shop owner Radyk Modrzynsk said: ‘I’m in shock because my daughter is also 14. I will definitely be talking to her about the situation when she gets home from school. It makes me worried for her safety too.’

Mayor of Dawlish, Councillor Lisa Mayne said: ‘Our thoughts and profound condolences go out to the family, friends, and wider Ukrainian community in Dawlish at this heart-breaking time.’

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “We were called on the evening of Saturday 4 March with reports of a 14-year-old girl missing from the Dawlish area.

“Localised searches took place with support from the police helicopter and coastguard and an unconscious person was found on Dawlish Beach.”

DI Davies added: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian Embassy and The Home Office are also aware of this incident.”

A post-mortem is due to take place on Thursday.