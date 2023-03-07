Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 16:26

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Tuxyso / Wikimedia Commons

Animal aid

Axarquía Animal Rescue are holding a food collection drive to help in caring for abandoned and abused dogs as well as support dogs in foster homes. The collection will be at Agrocentro Pajarería on Wednesday, March 15 from 9:30am-1:30pm.

Art cafe

A local art group is welcoming new members to relaxing and varied Tuesday sessions at Cafetería Virgen de la Oliva in Mollina from 11am-1pm and Saydo Hotel on Thursdays from 11am-1pm. There is a small charge to cover materials provided by organiser, Kaye.

Masquerade Ball

Tickets are still available for the Royal British Legion in Nerja’s Spring Masquerade Ball which will be held on Saturday, April 22, and promises to be a glitzy evening of entertainment and social fun. Tickets are available by email: [email protected]

Act of kindness

A local resident took to Facebook to express her thanks to a young couple who returned her lost wallet in Torre del Mar. Carmen White was relieved to be reunited with her documents, cards and a large amount of cash.

Postal progress

The Spanish postal service Correos has announced a new partnership with the regional government in Málaga which will allow residents in some rural regions to pay bills and postal taxes electronically. The policy has been designed to fight rural depopulation.

British band

Torre del Mar’s Weekend Beach Festival already had a formidable line-up for July this year, but the latest announcement that British electronic and rock band ‘The Editors’ will perform is sure to attract even more international music fans to the festival.