Barcelona to Amsterdam new sleeper train set to launch in the spring of 2025

The company confirmed that: “European Sleeper is very proud to be part of this ambition of the European Commission.”

“For the new Dutch-Belgian railway company, the train to Barcelona will be the second route after introducing the Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin night train in May 2023.”

“The Amsterdam – Barcelona night train will strongly improve Europe’s quality of north-south rail connections. Even more so because one travels efficiently while asleep on the night train, and distances are reduced to just a night away.”

European Sleeper added: “On the way between Amsterdam and Barcelona, European Sleeper is planning to call at Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels and Lille (connection from London) in the evening and Avignon, Montpellier, Perpignan, Figueras and Girona in the morning.

“European Sleeper aims to start the new night train between Amsterdam and Barcelona in the

spring of 2025.”

“As a first step, the European Commission will invite all applicants to discuss the pilot projects in detail, agree on potential ways to support them, and further detail the planning.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.