At least four injured after building partially collapses in Manhattan, New York City

A massive police and emergency services response is underway in New York City after a building partially collapsed in the Manhattan district.

According to breaking reports, a building partially collapsed this afternoon, Tuesday, March 7, in the Lower Manhattan district of New York City. A massive police and emergency service response is said to be underway with at least four injured people rescued from the rubble on 126 Lafayette Street. One is said to be in critical condition.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens confirmed: “When the wall collapsed, one of the construction workers was trapped by the debris, and two of the workers fell on top of the debris, and one other person was injured”.

Hodgens added that one person was rescued and rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries. “The firefighters were able to get to where the victim was trapped. They were able to use hand tools and their own hands to remove the debris quickly and remove them”, he explained, as reported by cbsnews.com.

Kazimir Vilenchik, the Acting Department of Buildings Commissioner confirmed that in February, five safety violations were issued against the site. “This is a very unfortunate accident”, he commented. The floor of the construction site was overloaded with debris according to an initial report. Floor beams were brought down by the collapse along with a vertical wall.

Manhattan | 126 Lafayette St.

FD o/s of a rear brick collapse w/ two people trapped. One removed, another being extricated. — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) March 7, 2023

Reporter and journalist Nick Sortor was there at the scene of the incident and posted @nicksortor that at least 50 emergency vehicles had been deployed to the location.

🚨 #BREAKING: A building has collapsed in New York City with reports of multiple people trapped under the rubble. I’m on the scene, and there is a MASSIVE police and rescue response. At least 50 emergency vehicles. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/G9ha7wmfYb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

