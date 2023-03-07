Breaking barriers: Spain’s new gender parity law ensures women’s seats at the table

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 11:00

The new gender parity law has been hailed as a success by feminists across Spain. Photo credit: Ministerio de Igualdad (via Facebook)

SPAIN took a bold step towards gender equality just ahead of International Women’s Day by introducing a new law that ensures equal representation of men and women in elections, company boards, and professional associations.

The Equal Representation Law, which was announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, March 6, will require political parties to present equal numbers of male and female candidates and companies to have women make up 40 per cent of their management.

One of the key features of the new law is that it does not require men to be ousted from companies to make way for women. Instead, future hires to unrepresentative boards will have to be female. This is an important distinction because it ensures that women are not considered a threat to men but rather a valuable addition to the workforce.

The new law has been welcomed by feminists, who see it as a positive step towards creating a more equal society. However, they also note that a change in culture is also needed.

However, the new law is not without its critics. Some argue that it may lead to tokenism, with women being appointed to positions simply to meet quotas.