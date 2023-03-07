By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 17:15

BREAKING: Boy killed after major fire destroys London flat as four others hospitalised Photo by Razzers Shutterstock.com

Officials in the UK said a boy has been killed after a major fire destroyed a flat in London

An 11-year-old boy has been killed while four others hospitalised after a flat in London was destroyed in a major fire.

The incident happened in Barking, east London, on Tuesday, March 7 as per the London fire brigade.

The Brigade received a call at 3.25 am about the fire which had started in a three-room flat on the second floor of a building.

London´s Metropolitan police said in a statement that “the boy was pronounced dead at the scene”. Officials said that the injured which included, two adults and two children, were taken to the hospital.

Police said that they managed to escape from the building before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was eventually put out at 5.18 am, as six engines along with 40 firefighers rushed to the scene of the fire from stations including Barking and East Ham.

The Met police stated that investigations have been started in the case.

“Police, in consultation with the LFB, are investigating the cause of the fire. Inquiries continue, but at this early stage the fire does not appear to be suspicious”, said a statement cited by the Guardian.

___________________________________________________________

