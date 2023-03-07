BREAKING: Multiple injuries expected after building COLLAPSES in New York City

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 19:45

BREAKING: Multiple injuries after whole building COLLAPSES in New York City

A massive police and emergency services response is underway in New York City after a building collapsed.

According to breaking reports, a building collapsed this afternoon, Tuesday, March 7, in New York City. A massive police and emergency service response is said to be underway with multiple people believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Reporter and journalist Nick Sortor is there at the scene of the incident and posted @nicksortor that at least 50 emergency vehicles have been deployed to the location.

🚨 #BREAKING: A building has collapsed in New York City with reports of multiple people trapped under the rubble. I’m on the scene, and there is a MASSIVE police and rescue response. At least 50 emergency vehicles. More info soon. pic.twitter.com/G9ha7wmfYb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

