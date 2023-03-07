BREAKING: Multiple injuries expected after building COLLAPSES in New York City

UPDATE: Pilot of crashed DGT Pegasus helicopter arrested in Madrid after testing positive for cocaine and amphetamines Close
By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 19:45

A massive police and emergency services response is underway in New York City after a building collapsed.

 

According to breaking reports, a building collapsed this afternoon, Tuesday, March 7, in New York City. A massive police and emergency service response is said to be underway with multiple people believed to be trapped in the rubble.

Reporter and journalist Nick Sortor is there at the scene of the incident and posted @nicksortor that at least 50 emergency vehicles have been deployed to the location.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

