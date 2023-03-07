By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 21:52
Image of railway tracks.
Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com
The proposed train strikes by railway workers have been suspended this evening, Tuesday, March 7, after the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) accepted the latest pay offer from the UK government. The 24-hour industrial action affecting Network rail was due to begin on March 16 at 2pm, with further strikes on March 18 and 30, plus on April 1.
A brief statement released by the union read: “The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer. Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days”.
After rejecting a ‘final’ offer in February, the RMT looked set to stage industrial action that could have lasted into the Autumn. Today’s decision will come as a welcome relief to the many commuters whose travel plans have been disrupted for several months thanks to the long-running pay dispute between both parties.
