By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 20:56
A train derailment in the city of Qalyub in the Nile Delta region of Egypt this evening, Tuesday, March 7, has left two people dead according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. Another 16 passengers are said to have suffered injuries.
As reported by Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Health and Population, three of the injured were treated at the scene while another three were transferred to the Qalyub Specialist Hospital in the Al Qalyubia Governate. Most of the injuries sustained are not life-threatening he stressed.
The accident occurred at the Qalyub train station with emergency services immediately responding to the location to attend to the injured, as reported by masrawy.com. At least 20 ambulances were reported to have been deployed by the health services.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
