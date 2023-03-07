BREAKING: Two killed after planes collides mid-air before crashing on residential street in Rome

By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 15:21

BREAKING: Two killed after planes collide mid-air before crashing on residential street in Rome Image: SA911 Twitter.com

Two planes have reportedly crashed on a residential street in Rome after colliding into each other mid-air

Two pilots have died after their military planes met with a tragic accident mid-air in Italy.

According to the Express, the incident happened in the sky above Rome, as the planes collided and then crashed on a street in Rome.

The pilots were reportedly flying two U-208 aircraft and were killed instantly after they smashed into each other.

Local reports suggest that the pilots had been flying over Guidonia Montecelio as a part of a pre-planned exercise.

After colliding, both planes plunged and crashed near the Guidonia military airport.

Two other planes that were also accompanying the aircraft safely managed to move away and were not involved in the accident.

Officials reports said two buildings were also burnt after the planes crashed next to them, as people were evacuated from the zone.

Photos and a video shared on Twitter by SA911 show the aftermath of the incident as the fire from the planes engulfed building around it.

