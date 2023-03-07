Breaking: Two U.S. citizens killed in Mexico and two found alive after being kidnapped by armed men

By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 16:35

Officials in the U.S. said that two Americans have been killed, and two others found alive after they had been kidnapped in Mexico

A U.S. governor in a recent statement has confirmed that two American citizens have died, while two others have been found alive after they were kidnapped in Mexico. The statement was made by Américo Villarreal, the governor of Tamaulipas state, cited in the Mirror, who also added that one of the victims has been wounded.

Official reports have not yet confirmed the state of the other victim who has survived.

The four victims had reportedly travelled to Mexico for a stomach operation when they were abducted.

They had travelled to Mexico on Wednesday, as per the family of one of the victims named Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee.

McGee was accompanied by her cousin Shaeed Woodard, and friends Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams during the trip.

All four of them had travelled to Mexico from South Carolina, where they lived.

The FBI said, “The four were travelling on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates when they came under fire, shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, at the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast”.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI added.

The bureau has announced a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of the suspects involved in the killing and abduction.

