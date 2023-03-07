By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 March 2023 • 23:39
CELEBRATING SUCCESS: Happy International Women’s Day from the Euro Weekly News. Image: Shutterstock.com/Kapichka
We know that women are behind some of the world’s biggest achievements and that the best it still yet to come. That it why this year we are celebrating the success, the inspiration and the background of women from both Spain and further afield throughout the whole month of March.
Both in print across our six editions and online, expect to find inspirational interviews, thought-provoking quotes and female-focused features.
While others may be content to celebrate women just one day a year, at the Euro Weekly News we believe that women- responsible for some of the world’s biggest feats and advancements- should be given far more of a spotlight.
Stay tune HERE for our inspiring series of articles and interviews so far.
