By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 11:52

China warns U.S. to change its ‘distorted attitude’ or risk ‘conflict and confrontation’ Image: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website – www.dfat.gov.au, CC BY 3.0 AU , via Wikimedia Commons

Foreign minister Qin Gang says U.S. should change its attitude towards China or conflict and confrontation will follow

China has announced that the “United States’ perception and views of China are seriously distorted” and it should “change its attitude” towards the country.

This statement was made by the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday, March 7 during a press conference in Beijing, as per Reuters.

Gang made this statement while defending the Chinese stance on the war in Ukraine and also highlighting its close ties with Russia.

“The U.S. had been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than engaging in fair, rule-based competition”, Gang said.

“It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong.”

The two countries have had tensions for the past years due to several reasons including Taiwan, trade as well as the war in Ukraine more recently.

Tension further increased last month after the U.S. shot down a balloon off the eastern coastline, which the government claimed was a Chinese spy craft.

Meanwhile, the US has stated that they not been seeking conflict and have been working on improving the relations.

But Gang said, “What that meant in practice was that China was not supposed to respond with words or action when slandered or attacked”, adding, “That is just impossible.”

Gang further added, “If the United States does not hit the brakes, and continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment, which will become conflict and confrontation, and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?”

He also said, “If one side, instead of focusing on giving one’s best, always tries to trip the other up, even to the extent that they must enter the Paralympics, then this is not fair competition”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.