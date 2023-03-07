Could New Crypto Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin be as Big as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

By EWN • 07 March 2023 • 12:00

Meme coins are unique, fun and community-forward. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have shown the power of meme coins and community tokens to be serious wealth generators. New crypto, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is currently working on a record presale.

The coin launch for the community could be imminent, having hit over $30.7 million in presales already. BIG is quickly gaining popularity and showing investors that it has the potential to be a success in the market. After seeing what Big Eyes can do for you, you will not want to miss out on this new coin.

Dogecoin: Crypto’s First Meme Coin

Dogecoin launched into the market as the first meme coin in 2013. What was at first a joke gained legitimacy amongst the big coins and blew up in 2021. Those who invested at the height of Dogecoin saw massive returns, but many unfortunately missed their opportunity.

While Dogecoin has dropped since the glory days of 2021, it remains the top meme coin and one of the top-ranked currencies in the world. Dogecoin currently sells for $0.08044 and has a market cap of $10.67 Billion. Users enjoy Dogecoin because it has features that Bitcoin does not provide, such as efficiency and low transaction costs. Dogecoin’s success is largely down to its loyal community of followers who stay active with updates on social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit.

Shiba Inu: Dogecoin’s Friendly Riva

Shiba Inu emerged on the scene as the “Dogecoin Killer” in 2020 but is more of a friendly rival as it hasn’t quite achieved the success of Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu stands out because it is constantly making improvements which make the platform easier to use for its community. They are currently in the process of changing from a proof of work to a proof of stake protocol which will reduce its carbon footprint. The highly anticipated Shibarium is also set to launch soon. This will be a layer-2 project which is designed to make Shiba more efficient. Shibarium is predicted to increase SHIB usage and introduce regular burning of SHIB tokens. Shiba Inu could experience a rally when Shibarium launches.

SHIB currently sells for $0.0001195, and members of Shiba Inu’s loyal community believe that when Shibarium launches, the value could rise significantly.

Big Eyes: Eyes on the Prize

Big Eyes is the new crypto community with big ambition. Big Eyes aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and build a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates growth. To do so, BIG takes a community-first approach.

Big Eyes acknowledges the power in their community. The bigger and more engaged the community, the greater the project will be. Big Eyes Swap, the back-end systems tutorials, and the how-tos will make the process as easy as possible for the community. As part of the community, you will also receive regular rewards such as NFTs and token giveaways.

A top ten NFT collection is part of the plan to grow Big Eyes Coin. NFTs will bring joy to the community and will create more awareness and value for the coin. On top of that, NFTs will give the community access to exclusive content and events.

Big Eyes is also charitable. The platform will have a visible charity wallet in which 5% of tokens will be held to donate to charities that protect the ocean. 1% of the 10% NFT tax will also be added to the charity wallet.

Community tokens, and meme coins, in particular, offer fun investment opportunities. Big Eyes Coin is the newest crypto that is already showing its potential. Every feature of the Big Eyes ecosystem is designed to generate wealth for the project and the community. Buy early, and don’t miss the chance to make the biggest return on your investment.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido