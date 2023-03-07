Drought and raging fire uncover undiscovered ancient treasure in Rano Raraku volcano on Easter Island

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 11:11

Moai at Easter Island/Shutterstock Images

A moai statue that is different from all the others on Easter Island has been found inside the crater at the Rano Raraku volcano. Lack of rain and a blaze that removed reeds in the freshwater lagoon inside the crater has revealed the latest moai.

It is an ancient sculpture five feet in height and three feet wide and was not known to the the Rapanui community that inhabits the island and is also very different from the other anthropomorphic statues already discovered. The average height of moai is between 33 and 39 feet tall, but this discovery is much smaller.

Moai or moʻai are monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in eastern Polynesia between the years 1250 and 1500.

The vice president of the Ma’u Henua indigenous community—in charge of the Rapa Nui National Park—Salvador Atan Hito, has pointed out that due to its “contexture and shape” it most likely belongs to the branch of the Hoa Hakananai’a, the moai exhibited in the British Museum.

Hito spoke to El Pais, exclaiming, “We never thought we could encounter these archaeological finds in this place.” The volcano is dated at 300,000 years old, and it is the quarry that was used by the Rapanui ancestors to build around 900 statues of volcanic stone that are found on Easter Island.

