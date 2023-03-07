End for Putin? Russian forces believed to be suffering ‘major losses’ in Bakhmut

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 12:20

Fighting in Bakhmut has been going on for seven months in the Ukraine war and it is now the scene of the fiercest fighting in the Ukraine.

Russian forces and an increased number of mercenary units from the Wagner Group have been slowly advancing on, and into, Bakhmut and surrounding settlements in recent weeks. It’s believed they now occupy areas on three sides of the city to the north, east and south.

Several thousands of people still live in the city, much of which has been reduced to ruins.

The commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, who visited Bakhmut on March 5, said that Ukrainian forces are “courageously” defending their positions north of the city. He claimed that Ukraine inflicted “significant losses” on the regular Russian army and the Wagner mercenaries.

A Ukrainian commander of troops in Bakhmut said on Telegram Sunday that there were “no decisions or orders regarding retreat” and that “the defense is holding” in the city but also characterized the situation in Bakhmut and its outskirts as “very much like hell.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on March 6 that Bakhmut had more “symbolic” value than a strategic one” for the Ukrainian military, and he predicted that Ukraine’s potential withdrawal from the city would not cause any major setbacks in the war.

NATO intelligence estimates that Russia has lost five times more soldiers than Ukraine in the battle of Bakhmut, CNN reported, citing an unnamed military official with the alliance.

