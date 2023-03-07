By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 13:50

Germany offers job opportunities for Spanish workers with salaries up to €2,800 Photo by Djrandco Shutterstock.com

Major job openings in Germany, as the opportunities with salaries up to €2,800 being offered for Spanish workers

Germany is offering several job opportunities to Spanish workers to come and work in their country.

According to OKdiario, Germany has launched a series of job offers aimed at Spaniards, most of which are in the service and industrial sectors and for which, in many cases, it is not necessary to know German.

The job openings have been posted on Spain´s State Public Employment Service (SEPE), where people can find different types of offers to fill jobs not only in Spain but also abroad.

People looking for these opportunities need to go to the SEPE website and visit to the job offers section, where they will find a notice that says ‘Germany is looking for workers’.

A starting salary of €2,800 per month with a permanent contract is also being offered in some cases, while in others the salary is similar and a permanent contract is possible, after the probationary period and if both parties are satisfied.

As per the website, the present opening for Germany on the SEPE website includes car rental sales agents, sports and children’s entertainers, waiters, and waitresses, cooks, bus drivers, electricians, service employees and nurses with B2 German.

Other opportunities include construction site managers, heating pump mechanics/adjusters with A2 German, production workers, food preparers and jobs in construction as well as other industries.

