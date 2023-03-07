UK homes and businesses could see HUGE 20% rise in flood damage bills ‘due to climate change’

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 9:02

More flooding predicted in the UK/Shutterstock Images

Climate change affecting Britain over the next century could see annual damage caused by flooding to increase by more than a fifth.

There are certain flood-prone homes and businesses that could be impacted unless global pledges to reduce carbon emissions are met. And experts say, even if pledges are met, capping temperatures to a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius, south Wales and the south-east and north-west of England are going to experience increases in flooding.

Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff and London are all highlighted on the University of Bristol “flood risk map” created by researchers at the University and Fathom, a company that assesses climate risk.

They used information about terrain, river flow, rainfall patterns and sea level to build a detailed picture of how much flood damage there would be to people’s homes and businesses across England, Scotland and Wales. They combined this with Met Office climate predictions over the next century.

Chief research officer at Fathom, Dr Oliver Wing said, “Every pound we spend on flood risk mitigation is a pound that could be spent on teachers, nurses, hospitals, schools, so it’s really important that it’s grounded in accurate science.”

Dr Wing added that the new, detailed maps could help land use planning decisions.

“Those are something that ultimately put people in the way of floods in the first place,” he said. “That’s something we see the world over—that the most important part of flood risk is where people are, not necessarily how the floods are changing.”

The Association of British Insurers says the annual cost of flood damage across the UK is £700 m.

