Harry remembers his mother’s work on HIV

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 7:17

Princess Diana/Shutterstock Images

Prince Harry has remembered Princess Diana’s ground-breaking work raising awareness of HIV in a message to the Terrence Higgins Trust sexual health charity on their 40th anniversary.

At the peak of the epidemic in the 80s Diana made high-profile visits to HIV patients, he said Diana had shown empathy for those with HIV at a time of “fear”.

“Like many, my mother grew up in a world where HIV was likely a death sentence,” wrote Prince Harry in a message to the charity.

“Yet, in the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear.”

“Though the last 40 years have shown significant progress, we cannot slow down now, we must finish the job,” wrote Prince Harry, in a message to the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Leaders of the charity have previously spoken of the great importance of Princess Diana’s role in alleviating the stigma around HIV and Aids-related illnesses in the 1980s.

Former chief executive Ian Green described her “momentous impact on public perceptions of HIV”.

“With every gloveless handshake and every hug, she helped to challenge the hysteria and fear which was rife at the time,” said the charity head.

Spare, Prince Harry’s autobiography, describes his deep grief at losing his mother aged 12 in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Prince Harry said that growing up he had always “felt slightly different to the rest of my family… and I know that my mum felt the same”.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are invited to the coronation of his father, Charles III in May.

According to UNAIDS, 38.4 million people were living with HIV in 2021 with 1.5 million new infections. There were 650,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2021. Since the start of the epidemic last century some 84.2 million people have been infected with just over 40 million deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.