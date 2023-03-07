By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 March 2023 • 23:22

How have women authors shaped the literary world throughout history?. Image: Shutterstock.com/YuliaGrigoryeva

March is Women’s History Month but for years, women have largely been left out of the conversation.



Historically, women have been left out of the literary world due to patriarchal systems that favored male voices and dismissed women’s writing as inferior or insignificant. Women have faced societal barriers such as limited education and opportunities, gender stereotypes, and discrimination that have hindered their ability to participate in the literary world.

“Women have shaped the literary scene by showing up and writing about topics, situations, and experiences that matter to them. Their voices have guided, inspired, and influenced conversations and outcomes. Writing is an act of power. It’s an act of rebellion. It’s advocacy and a way to build empathy. Reading work by women is important as it’s a vehicle for understanding the inner world of half the population. Women have so much to offer, and writing is a way for them to be seen and understood. And when they share, others benefit from their experiences, intuition, wisdom, and gifts,” explains award-winning Jewish author Corie Adjmi.

Through the efforts of feminist movements and the increasing recognition of women’s contributions, women authors now have a better platform where they are gaining more visibility and representation in literature.