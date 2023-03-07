January tourist spending in Spain reached €1.7 billion in the Canary Islands alone

This figure represents an increase of 58.5 and 50.9 per cent, respectively, indicating that the figures have reached 2019 levels when no travel restriction was imposed.

According to data by the Institute National Statistics Office (INE), 29 per cent of all tourists arrived in the Canary Islands, while 33 per cent of all of these came from the United Kingdom.

The Canary Islands also represented a total of 32.7 per cent of the total spending in Spain, with each tourist spending an average of €1,416, down by 4.8 per cent compared to the corresponding time in 2022.

The Minister of Tourism for Spain, Reyes Maroto, confirmed: “This extraordinary data show that tourism will be one of the driving forces of the Spanish economy this year; with figures like these we are closer to our goal: to adapt tourism to the 21st century, enhancing its quality.”

