Japan’s new flagship space rocket destroyed 15 mins after liftoff

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 12:40

Rocket launch in Japan/Shutterstock Images

Japan’s space agency reported they issued the destruct command to their new space rocket shortly after launch this morning, 7 March.

The rocket, which took off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, was carrying the Advance Land Observation Satellite-3 (ALOS-3), a ground-mapping and imaging orbiter that the space agency said was planned to become a key tool in disaster management efforts.

“A destruct command has been transmitted to H3 around 10:52 a.m. (Japan Standard Time), because there was no possibility of achieving the mission,” a statement from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

ALOS-3 “would cover all of the land areas of not only Japan but also across the whole world,” it said. It has previously touted the expected ability of the H3 to launch both government and commercial missions.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster, the second stage of the H3 rocket did not ignite.

The failure on 7 March is JAXA’s second attempt to launch the H3 when it failed to take off on 17 February as two booster engines did not ignite on the launch pad.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is the prime contractor for the rocket. NHK reported that JAXA and Mitsubishi have spent more that $1.5 billion on the project since its inception nine years ago.

