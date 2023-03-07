By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 11:38

Liverpool bar staff 'being trained to spot hidden victims' of crime ahead of Ukraine Eurovision in UK. Image: Shutterstock.com/Review News

Staff in Liverpool’s hospitality business who will serve Eurovision fans are undergoing safety training. Tickets for the nine public shows for Eurovision that will be staged in Liverpool in May go on sale 7 March.

The You’re Safe Here scheme, first run by Merseyside Police 2021, will give advice on how to identify a hate crime and report it to officers. More than 600 staff from 70 venues are already trained. Training for new staff will take place from now over the next three months.

The scheme is designed to reassure the public they are in a safe place and staff will know what to do if they are a victim of a crime, need help, or are faced with intimidation or other unacceptable behaviour.

The sign for a “safe place” is displayed on windows, tables and on posters inside the venues. The sign says, “You’re safe here. This venue is s safe place for everyone. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards hate or violence in this venue.”

Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said it shows the city “is safe and welcoming”.

“The overwhelming response to previous rounds of You’re Safe Here training shows just how committed local people are to going out of their way to help others and ensuring everyone has a brilliant time when they visit our region.”

Ukraine won the Eurovision contest in 2022, but it was deemed too dangerous to stage the event in the winning country this year following the Russian invasion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.