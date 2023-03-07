Liverpool manager hails display of his front three following 7-0 triumph over Man Utd

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all netted twice each, while Roberto Firmino added his name to the scoresheet at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah’s goal was his 129th in the competition, making him Liverpool’s leading scorer in the Premier League ahead of Robbie Fowler.

Jurgen confirmed: “It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way, I think everybody saw how good the boys can be”

The win boosted Liverpool’s top-four hopes and they are now only three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a match in hand.

Indeed, while it was Man United on the receiving end this time around, Michael Owen believes Liverpool is capable of playing like that against any team they face.

“I don’t care who you put in front of them, at Anfield, when they [Liverpool] are on it, they are simply unstoppable,” the ex-Liverpool striker said.

Intriguingly, the next visitors to Anfield in the Premier League are leaders Arsenal, on Sunday, April 9.

