Looking for models in La Zenia

Over the past two months, more than 1500 people have participated in the campaign. The gala is being held to choose the models who will be part of the upcoming Zenia Boulevard photo sessions and communications

Filipa Palhim, Head of Marketing for Zenia Boulevard confirmed: “This is an inclusion initiative and commitment to the real beauty of our shopping centre.”

“This campaign, organised every year by the centre, has as its main objective to encourage all those who have always wanted to be models and who have never had the courage to do so.”

Filipa added: “Do it, sign up without fear and without complexes, because for Zenia Boulevard, all types of beauty are unique”.

Zenia Boulevard wants its clients to have a positive relationship with their appearance, so it helps everyone, especially young people, to gain self-esteem and discover their full potential.