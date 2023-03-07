By Anna Ellis • 07 March 2023 • 16:03
Looking for models in La Zenia. Image: La Zenia Boulevard.
Over the past two months, more than 1500 people have participated in the campaign. The gala is being held to choose the models who will be part of the upcoming Zenia Boulevard photo sessions and communications
Filipa Palhim, Head of Marketing for Zenia Boulevard confirmed: “This is an inclusion initiative and commitment to the real beauty of our shopping centre.”
“This campaign, organised every year by the centre, has as its main objective to encourage all those who have always wanted to be models and who have never had the courage to do so.”
Filipa added: “Do it, sign up without fear and without complexes, because for Zenia Boulevard, all types of beauty are unique”.
Zenia Boulevard wants its clients to have a positive relationship with their appearance, so it helps everyone, especially young people, to gain self-esteem and discover their full potential.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.