Loose Women favourite Brenda Edwards launches QVC line a year on from son’s tragic death

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 10:09

Trubutes for Jamal Edwards last year/Shutterstock Images

Brenda Edwards has launched her own clothing collection with QVC as she remembers her son, Jamal, who died last year to a drug overdose.

The range called Be U By Brenda Edwards is available to shop exclusively at qvcuk.com and features 16 designs including jumpsuits and jackets with jewellery pieces also in the collection.

Describing her new range, Brenda said, “I’ve brought a lot of my personality to the collection; the clothes are fun, and all the pieces are versatile.

“A great wrap jumpsuit is my number one, go-to item,” Brenda admitted.

The Loose Women panellist, 53, cried after the programme showed a video of her and her daughter Tanisha talking about Jamal and continuing his legacy. Jamal died aged 31 last year of a cardiac arrest following taking recreational drugs.

Daughter Tanisha and her mum Brenda shared their sadness on the panel where everyone wore blue in honour of Jamal’s Chelsea team’s colours.

Brenda said: “This last year has been one big massive rollercoaster ride and considering I don’t really like rollercoasters, I have to be honest, with all the support I’ve had, everything has been bittersweet.

“I don’t think you can really put it into words. It’s good to have Tanisha here and have her around because we’re going through it together.

“I try my best not to show her my upset, she tries her best not to show me but then there’s times when we’re both upset together.”

Tanisha added: ‘The last year has been a blur.” Tanisha also revealed a tattoo she had gotten of Jamal’s face that takes up her whole arm as a tribute to her brother.

Brenda added: “I admire her strength and I wouldn’t have got through this without her.”

