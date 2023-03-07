Making it happen: Exclusive interview with three businesswomen who inspire everyone they meet

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 March 2023 • 23:29

IN life there are some people whose own stories, whose own gifts are so remarkable they bring can’t help but bring out the best in those around them.

The Euro Weekly News was lucky enough to speak to three of these women, all regular guest speakers at inspiring women’s events in Spain.

To dive deeper into a month that celebrates women internationally, we asked numerologist Jo Soley, ‘sparkle navigator’ Carole Pyke, and business leader Jackie Groundsell what inspires them, and their words of wisdom for businesswomen globally.

Jo, 49 originally from Hertfordshire now living in Northamptonshire and a self-confessed “iron fist in a velvet glove,” has over 25 years’ experience in business and for the last 5 years has used the power of numbers to help women elevate their business success.

She told the EWN: “I’ve always loved numerology and numbers. I later studied it and have since created and trademarked ‘Bizology,’ which helps you understand where you are as abusiness owner and what makes you unique.”

Jo explained: “I mainly help women entrepreneurs who are serious about running their business and want to understand themselves on a deeper level so they can run their business on their own terms.”

She told businesswomen passion and self-belief are vital; “Follow your passion because where there’s interest there’s ability,” adding, “Have your niche and don’t try to speak to everyone- not everyone will like you.”

The EWN also spoke to Carole Pyke, 60 from London, who, despite retrograde amnesia following a stroke which only gives her memory of the last four years of her life, has dedicated her life to helping other women.

She explained: “I’m a ‘sparkle navigator’; my business is personal branding reimagined. It’s the story you tell before you even turn up and that starts with the story you tell yourself. I believe that your personal foundation is who you think you are.”

Knowing how many women struggle with self-belief, even in the face of their own talents, Carole told the EWN: “Belief is the DJ that gets the party started.”

She now works with leaders, business owners and entrepreneurs, coaching and mentoring. The business ace is even now launcing her own mastermind group, Sparkle SisterMind, to spread her positive message even further afield.

As a passionate supporter of women, Carole offers this advice: “You need to know who you are but you also need to have a vision.

“It’s the vision that will pull you forward and this will help you navigate the obstacles to move forward.”

Business leader Jackie Groundsell, also shared her words of wisdom with the EWN.

Describing herself as “bubbly and talkative with can-do attitude,” the 75-year-old from Beckenham, London is a business owner, radio host and international speaker.

She explained: “I’ve been running a network for businesswomen since 2002 and offer I events for people women and training and support on business and personal growth.”

With a background in IT training in an often male-dominated environment, Jackie said there was ‘nothing for business women at the time.” Not content to leave aspiring women without a space to come together and grow however, Jackie set about founding 1230 The Women’s Company.

Jackie’s acumen positions her perfectly to offer advice to anyone making their first steps in their own business. She tells the EWN it’s important to just take that first step. She said: “You never hope in business; you either do it or you don’t do it. You’ve got to take the plunge.”

For more stories from inspiring women across the globe, follow the Euro Weekly News’ month of International Women’s article, quotes and features.

