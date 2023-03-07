Mijas Sports Club issues warning after ‘man with goatee attempts to snatch young player’

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 19:31

Image of adult grabbing young person's wrist. Credit: Giuseppe Elio Cammarata/Shutterstock.com

Mijas Sports Club on the Costa del Sol warned about an individual attempting to drag one of their young players into his car.

An incident occurred at the Mijas Sports Club located on the Costa del Sol this Monday, March 6, where an individual attempted to pull one of the club’s young players into his vehicle. Luckily, the youngster managed to break free and escape from the predator.

An official statement released by Mijas Sports Club was circulated as a warning to all families in the vicinity. It read: “Dear families. We want to inform you of a very serious event that occurred last night yesterday Monday, March 6, which is already in the hands of the competent authorities”.

“An individual aged between thirty and forty years old, tall stocking, with a goatee and a grey-coloured car tried to get one of

our cadet players, against his will, into his car. This took place between the football field and the Aldi supermarket. Luckily he was able to break free and run away, arriving at his house safe and sound”.

“We urge all families to exercise caution and not let their children come to training or go home alone. On behalf of the club, we have already requested more police surveillance and more lighting on said avenue.

Sincerely:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CD. MIJAS COVE

In Mijas, on March 7, 2023”.

