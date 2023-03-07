By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 12:32

More than 19,000 Liverpool fans to get refund from UEFA after major chaos during 2022 Champions League finals in Paris Photo by Ph.FAB Shutterstock.com

UEFA has accepted that they ‘bear primary responsibility’ for major disorder caused during the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris last year

UEFA has announced that they will refund the tickets of all Liverpool fans who were affected by the chaos caused during the 2022 Champions League finals held in Paris.

The European football governing body has said that refund will apply to 19,618 tickets that were allocated for Liverpool fans at the Stade de France during the finals against Real Madrid, as per Sky News.

After an investigation commissioned by the UEFA, the organisation was blamed for the problems, but the French Police were also criticized for using tear gas and pepper spray at the fans.

Real Madrid´s win against Liverpool was sidelined by the chaos around the stadium as Liverpool fans were crushed, mugged, and attacked.

Legitimate tickets of the fans were also rejected while innocent people were aggressively confronted by the French riot police.

A report by UEFA after the investigation last month cited by DW said, “The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster”.

It added, “It is remarkable that no one lost their life”.

The report also said, “UEFA’s lack of oversight upon delegation of private safety and security matters, deference of all such matters in the public space to policing authorities, and simply not following its own safety, security and service requirements, was a recipe for the failures that occurred”.

“Senior officials at the top of UEFA allowed this to happen, even though the shortcomings of its model were widely known at senior management level”, it continued.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.