By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 17:43

‘Most vulnerable’ to be offered COVID booster vaccines in England and Wales Photo by Ground Picture Shutterstock.com

Government in England and Wales to offer COVID booster shots to people who are most vulnerable

COVID booster doses will be offered to the most vulnerable this spring in England and Wales, as per a statement by the government.

According to Sky News, those who are under the age of 12 and are immunosuppressed will be offered a children’s version of the Pfizer-BioNTech, as per the programme by the government.

People who are above the age of 75, as well as care home residents, will also be offered COVID-19 booster doses.

The government said that children under 12 will be offered the booster, six months after their last dose.

People who chose to get the booster dose can choose from different vaccine options including Pfizer, Moderna and Sanofi/GSK, but “which vaccine people receive will depend on local supply”.

If alternatives are not considered clinically suitable, Novavax will also be available for use.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and the spring booster programme provides an opportunity for those who are at highest risk of severe illness to keep their immunity topped up”, said a statement by said, Professor Wei Shen Lim, chairman, Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s Covid-19 Committee.

“This year’s spring programme will bridge the gap to the planned booster programme in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer”, Lim added.

According to Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, “COVID-19 is still circulating widely, and we have recently seen increases in older people being hospitalised”.

She added, “It is important those at highest risk of severe illness do not become complacent and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward once the booster programme starts”.

The government also said that the NHS will set the exact dates for the programme in the coming days.

___________________________________________________________

