National Library of Spain receives 42,000 records from the RNE

SPAIN’s national library (BNE) is delighted by a donation of 42,000 vinyls from the National Radio of Spain (RNE).

The haul includes 14,000 LPs and 28,000 singles, to which is added a smaller batch of CDs.

The records come mostly from the National Radio of Spain in Bilbao and cover a wide variety of genres, from classical music to the beginnings of rock in Spain, including compilations of traditional music and other alternative styles.

A copy of all donated works is preserved in the RNE documentary collection, as well as being part of the Corporation’s digital archive. After the transfer, these duplicate discs will become part of the BNE catalogue.

The RNE in Madrid has a discotheque of tens of thousands of copies, which it digitized in a pioneering project between 1998 and 2002.

Since then, regional broadcasters use that digital archive, which is why the collections in physical support have been falling into disuse.

The discs that have been duplicated can be donated to entities and foundations to give them a social use. In this way, they are given a second life and the generation of waste is reduced.

