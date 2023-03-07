Nerja and Torrox Coasters get bike lovers out on the beautiful coast of Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 13:46

A drone shot captures Nerja and Torrox Coasters cyclists against a unique landmark during a recent ride. Photo credit: Nerja & Torrox Coasters (via Facebook)

NERJA and Torrox Coasters’ weekly bike rides are becoming popular events for cyclists looking to explore the beautiful coastline and countryside of Axarquía.

The group’s latest ride took place on one of the organisers’ favourite routes, covering 31 kilometres with 609m of climbing on Thursday, March 2. Despite some challenging gradients, reaching up to 16 per cent, the magnificent scenery provided ample distraction for the seven riders who participated.

The route took cyclists from Nerja to Torrox Pueblo via Frigiliana, passing by some famous landmarks and breathtaking coastal scenery, before a breakfast stop in Torrox to refuel. Thanks to Bruce Melville’s drone footage, the group were also able to capture breathtaking views of the unique location.

This growing cycling and social group welcomes all riders capable of their average ride profile of around 50-80 kilometres who also have road insurance.

The group takes safety seriously, and everyone looks out for each other while discovering new cafes and tapas venues along the way. All are welcome to join the dynamic community that combines fitness, fun, and exploration.