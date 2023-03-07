New maritime cargo link between Malaga and Tangier inaugurated

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 0:08

Image of the Friedrich Russ cargo ship. Credit: [email protected]

A new maritime cargo link connecting the ports of Malaga and tangier has been inaugurated.

The maritime line linking Malaga with Tangier Med was inaugurated this Monday, March 6th. Jose Moyano Retamero, the director of the Port Authority was present to witness the start of this new line. He highlighted the importance of the establishment of these new crossings for Malaga.

With this route, import and export activities are strengthened. For the time being, the cargoes to be transported will be focused on textile, automotive and fruit and vegetable products, a trio that will gradually be expanded with other cargoes.

This regular line will serve to overcome the percentage of ro-ro cargo that moves in the Malaga docks. At present, this reaches 25 per cent of the total goods operated in Malaga waters. The incorporation of the railway network to feed these routes is also in the road map of this line that has been initiated.

Joaquín Perez-Muñoz Subiris, the administrator of Marítima Peregar, the company that manages the route, pointed out how complex the start-up of this line has been.

Alluding that these navigations are not benefiting from any type of subsidy except for the port bonuses, Perez-Muñoz outlined that, according to plans, it is foreseen to mobilise daily 80 cargo units. Some of these transits will not be interrupted by customs procedures during the weekends he added.

With the phrase “this maritime line was a long-awaited line”, Natalia Sanchez Romero, the executive vice president and general secretary of the Confederation of Employers of Malaga applauded the start of this route that will link Malaga and Tangier, facilitating trade between the two ports.

Departures on the Friedrich Russ will run seven days a week. The 153-metre Portuguese-flagged vessel will be responsible for carrying out these navigations. It can transport 105 units of cargo and made its first voyage to the port of Tangier with a score of trailers on board, as reported by malagahoy.es.

