Pair caught stealing rare vintage wines in Spain ordered to pay back €750,000 in compensation

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 10:28

The stolen wine still missing/Shutterstock Images

Wine thieves, Priscila Guevara and Constantín Dumitru, are jailed for four and a half years and ordered to pay insurers over the theft of 45 bottles.

In October 2021 one of the owners of Atrio hotel and restaurant in the Spanish city of Cáceres called the police after discovering 45 bottles of wine—including a 217-year-old bottle of Château d’Yquem worth €350,000—were missing from the cellar.

The theft sparked an international search, leading to the pair in Croatia nine months later. The wines have not been recovered. Priscila is a former Mexican beauty contestant and Constantin is Romanian-Dutch.

Planned meticulously, the pair faked a room service order at 2am to distract staff from Reception where the key card to the cellar was stolen.

The couple checked out of the hotel at about 5am, taking with them bags containing 45 vintage bottles, “in which four towels from the hotel were placed in order to prevent the bottles from clinking against each other”, the court in the Extremadura region said.

During the trial last week, Dumitru denied the charges while his lawyer, Sylvia Córdoba, took aim at prosecutors’ version of events. “Forty-five bottles and four towels do not fit in two sports bags and could not be carried so lightly by this man,” she reportedly told the court. Guevara chose to remain silent, according to Spanish media.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.