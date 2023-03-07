People are skipping meals in the UK due to cost of living

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 7:57

According to a Somerset survey, one in seven people are skipping meals due to the rising cost of living.

The Which? Consumer insight tracker found that almost one in 10 have prioritized meals for other family members above themselves and 4 percent have used a food bank.

Some seven in 10 people have turned the heating on less due to rising prices, 39 per cent are using less hot water, and 19 per cent are having fewer cooked meals.

The survey results, released 7 March, also found that an estimated 2.3 million households had missed or defaulted on a vital payment such as a mortgage, rent, credit card or bill payment in the last month – in line with the number who missed payments in January.

Some 59% have made at least one financial adjustment such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings in the last month to cover essential spending, equating to an estimated 16.5 million households.

The figure is up from the 52% making financial adjustments this time last year—but down on the peak of 65% in September 2022.

According to a UK government research briefing, the cost of living increased sharply across the UK during 2021 and 2022. The annual rate of inflation reached 11.1% in October 2022, a 41-year high.

Figures for the first month of 2023 saw inflation in the UK ease at 10.1 per cent and in Spain it was 5.8 per cent, lower than the US at 6.1 per cent.

