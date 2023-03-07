Restoration project to offer visitors a glimpse into life in a farmhouse in early 20th century Elche

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 12:39

The Hort de Pontos house is currently undergoing a major restoration project which will allow visitors to step back in time and visit a traditional Elche farmhouse. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Elx

A MAJOR renovation project on the historic Hort de Pontos house in Elche is on track for completion by June. This restoration project is set to transform the traditional farmhouse into a cultural attraction that will take visitors back in time to the early 20th century.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project during a site visit on Monday, March 6. González added that the Hort de Pontos house will become a must-see destination for tourists visiting the area, as well as an interesting attraction for local residents to visit.

The building has a rich history which spans back to the early 1900s, and the project aims to honour this legacy by showcasing what life was like during that time. In the immersive experience, visitors can expect to see traditional living quarters, agricultural spaces, and original walls, all restored to their former glory.

The rehabilitation project is part of the DUSI strategy, which is focused on promoting sustainable urban development. This initiative will help preserve the cultural heritage of Elche while also promoting tourism in the area.