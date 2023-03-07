Rural investment plan targets water systems with infrastructure upgrades in Elche

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 13:07

The latest water system upgrade will make improvements to drinking water and sewerage systems on Cartagena Avenue in El Altet. Photo credit: Ajuntmament d’Elx

ELCHE is taking major steps towards modernising its water infrastructure. The city’s mayor, Carlos González, announced that construction work would begin on another section of the city’s drinking water and sewage network from Monday, March 6.

The project is set to cost €532,000 and will take 16 weeks to complete. This project is part of a larger investment of €1.8 million from the regional government to upgrade water infrastructure in the city and surrounding areas. The initiative falls under the Pedanías Investment Plan , which has a budget of over €40 million and aims to improve public services and facilities in rural areas as well as cities.

Announcing the project, González explained, “one of our priorities is to modernise existing infrastructure to improve the quality of service provided to citizens and promote the saving of water.” He shared more details about the project, including that current construction work is taking place on Cartagena Avenue in El Altet.

Together, investments in the plan represent nearly €1.8 million in investment and upgrades in rural regions over the past three years.