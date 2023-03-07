Some parts of Spain to experience hot temperatures above 30°C by the end of the week

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 3:45

Image of sunny sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, some parts of Spain will see temperatures rising to those more suited to May or June.

According to Rubén del Campo, a spokesman for AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, by the end of this week, some parts of Spain could be basking in sunny weather and temperatures more suited to May or June. The mercury could rise above 30°C he predicted.

“Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be a new thermal rise and it is possible that temperatures will then reach very high values for the time of year, more typical of May or even June in some areas. Although it is still early to confirm it, they may reach or even locally exceed 30°C in points of the peninsular Mediterranean area”, de Campo explained.

Beyond the thermal rise, especially pronounced over the weekend, the fronts associated with Atlantic storms will bring rain mainly in the northern half of Spain in the coming days.

This increase in temperatures is due to the presence of these storms – currently located to the north of the mainland – driving mild winds from the west and southwest. The rise in temperatures, which will be between 5 and 10°C above the normal average for this time in a good part of the country. They will cause the disappearance of frost and relegate the snow to very high levels.

Irene Santa, another meteorologist from eltiempo.es, also pointed out that this anomaly is ten degrees above normal for this season or even more. “The areas where temperatures will exceed the average for the period are the east and south of the country. They will be very high in Andalucia, but especially highlight the Community of Valencia and the Region of Murcia, where they can exceed 30°C and even reach 33°C”, she added.

Specifically, the mercury will reach these values in the interior of the Region of Murcia and on the coast and the pre-litoral of the Valencian Community. In the rest of the country, the south, the east and the Ebro valley, temperatures will be above 25°C. In particular, the maximum in Zaragoza is expected to range between 26°C and 30°C, while in Madrid, for example, it will vary between 23°C and 25°C.

“These values are achieved in peninsular Spain in less than 30 per cent of the years. We can take as a reference the case of Valencia, one of the cities with the highest temperatures this week. The normal for this time of year would be a maximum is 18°C, yet we are talking about it being more than 30. It is a very marked anomaly, more than 10°C”, explained the meteorologist.

She emphasized: “The maximum record in the city of Valencia in March is the 25th, with 33.2 degrees in 1988. It is data that has already lasted a long time and that was given at the end of the month. Now we are talking about the first fortnight. If we take the data for Valencia since 1971, it has only exceeded 30°C on one occasion in the first 15 days”.

Durante esta semana se va a ir produciendo un progresivo aumento de temperatura que culminará el fin de semana, cuando probablemente se superarán los 30 °C de temperatura máxima en localidades del litoral y prelitoral de las tres provincias. Temperaturas máximas previstas. pic.twitter.com/KDaV2iW33A — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) March 6, 2023

On Tuesday 7, the influence of the Atlantic squalls will persist, with possible rains and showers. This is more likely in Galicia and Andalucia, but not ruled out in other parts of the western half and in mountain areas of the peninsula, with the snow level between 1,400 and 1,600 meters.

It will only freeze in the Pyrenees and by midday, it will be above 18°C or 20°C in the Ebro valley, in the Mediterranean regions, in the south, and in the Balearic Islands.

A front associated with a new squall will enter Galicia on Wednesday 8, and cause rains, especially in the west, where they will be persistent and abundant. Rainfall will also be recorded, although weaker, in the Cantabrian communities, the Pyrenees, Castile and Leon, Extremadura, and Andalucia, without ruling out other areas.

Thursday 9 will be similar to the previous day, again with rain in Galicia, especially in the west of the community, in the Cantabrian and the Pyrenees. Rainfall will also occur, although irregularly, in other parts of the western half of the peninsula and central areas.

#ÚltimaHora Las temperaturas irán subiendo con el paso de los días y el calor previsto para el fin de semana será extraordinario para la fecha. Podremos pasar de los 30ºC en el sureste peninsular. Y en muchas ciudades habrá al menos 10ºC más que hoy. pic.twitter.com/5PntMhboZr — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) March 6, 2023

Friday 10 will be when the high pressures stabilise the atmosphere with the cessation of rain and rising temperatures will be imposed. The heat will peak over the weekend, “probably on Sunday”, according to Santa, and the episode will last until Monday 13, with a drop in the mercury from Tuesday 14.

___________________________________________________________

