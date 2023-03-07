Cheap fuel: Number of automated fuel stations in Spain offering lower cost fuel SKYROCKETS

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 11:33

Fuel station owners in Spain are increasingly looking to make the filling up process easier with automated services being rolled out nationwide. Photo credit: Xemenendura / Wikimedia Commons

IN the wake of rising fuel prices, people in Spain are turning to a more economical option, automated fuel stations. These futuristic fuel stations, have witnessed a remarkable 49 per cent growth in numbers since March 2020, with over 1,900 refuelling points

The data was revealed in a report by the Aesae, released on Tuesday, March 7. Automated fuel stations, which do not require the driver to leave the car, are becoming more popular.

In 2022, automated gas stations made up 18.3 per cent of Spanish fuel stations. Surprisingly, nearly 13.5 per cent of these stations belonged to the traditional fuel station brands. According to Aesae’s President, Manuel Jiménez, this growth can be attributed to the innovative business skills from fuel station owners, to adapt to consumer demand.

The popularity of automated fuel stations has soared in the past few years, with Catalonia leading the way, 31.4 per cent of fuel stations are automated in the region.

Despite the remarkable growth rate, the automated fuel station industry in Spain still has a long way to go. In Denmark and Finland, 60 per cent of fuel stations are automated.