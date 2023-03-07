The Guardamar Restaurateurs Association unveils exciting lineup of events and new members

By Betty Henderson • 07 March 2023 • 12:20

Representatives from the new members of Guardamar Restaurateurs Association delightedly join the movement which showcases the best of the region’s Mediterranean cuisine. Photo credit: Ajuntament de Guardamar del Segura (via Facebook)

THE Guardamar Restaurateurs Association added nine new members to its already impressive roster of establishments in an announcement on Monday, March 6. With this expansion comes an exciting calendar of gastronomic events, adding to the already popular activities organised by the culinary association under the leadership of Carmen Amores.

New members in the association include Yacht Club, Casablanca, Le Bleu, Cañada Playa, and Taberna La Maka. The restaurants are known for their exquisite cuisine, innovative menus, and warm hospitality.

Guardamar Restaurateurs Association already has an exciting range of culinary events to delight all foodies in the region. One of the most anticipated events is the ‘Rice Week’, where guests can sample a variety of rice dishes from different restaurants.

The association’s ‘Croquette Route’ is another exciting event where visitors can indulge in different flavoured croquette dishes, from classic ham and cheese flavours to more fusion recipes with ingredients like truffle.

However, the crown jewel of the association’s culinary calendar is the Gastronomic Week, where the restaurants in the association will showcase their best dishes, carefully crafted to impress.