The price of rent in Spain rose by 0.4 per cent during the month of February

In the last quarter, the price has risen by 3.4 per cent while in the last year, the increase is 8.7 per cent.

37 capital cities have experienced rises in the price of rented housing over the last month.

The most pronounced increase was in Huesca, where rents rose by 9.6 per cent, followed by Zamora (3.7 per cent), Jaen (3.3 per cent), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (3.2 per cent) and A Coruña (3 per cent).

Leon is the capital in which the price of rent has fallen the most during the month of February (-1.9 per cent), followed by Huelva (-1.8 per cent), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (-1.6 per cent) and San Sebastian (-1.2 per cent).

Price-wise, Zamora is the capital with the cheapest rent at €5.8/m2, followed by Ciudad Real (€6.2/m2), Caceres and Lugo (€6.3/m2 in both cases).