By Imran Khan • 07 March 2023 • 16:08

Thousands of Ukrainians need help as they suffer from ‘complex war related injuries’ says WHO Photo by Alexander Ishchenko Shutterstock.com

WHO officials say thousands of people in Ukraine have sustained complex injured during the war need equipment and rehabilitation services

Officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have said that thousands of people in Ukraine are in need of rehabilitation services and medical equipment, as they suffer from complex war-related injured.

This statement was made by officials from the international public health agency on Tuesday, March 7, as per Reuters.

While highlighting the types of injuries that have been sustained by the people in Ukraine, Dr. Satish Mishra from the WHO’s regional office said “They include fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and burns”.

The announcement by the WHO comes a few months after healthcare facilities were attacked in Ukraine by Russian missile strikes.

WHO officials also said that the problem has been escalated due to the lack of healthcare workers after people have been displaced in the country following the Russian invasion.

These issues combined with power shortages “were all making it difficult for people to get care”, Mishra said.

Cathal Morgan, another official from the WHO claims that “ Even before the war, in 2019, about half the population in Ukraine could have benefited from rehabilitation services, mostly linked to non-communicable conditions such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes”.

“Since then, the pandemic and the war have significantly increased the need for rehab services”, Morgan said, adding, “Hence the need for urgency.”

