Tour of Scandinavia: Battle of the North 2023

The greatest women riders will sprint to the finish line in Haderslev on Sunday 27 August after racing for more than 700 km over six stages from Mysen in Norway.

The Tour of Scandinavia is a Scandinavian stage race of World Tour-level crossing through three countries: Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Spectators along the routes will have fun and festivities and the opportunity to once again experience the intense drama of cycling, just like at last year’s edition and the start of the Tour de France in Denmark.

For years, Denmark has positioned itself as one of the world’s best cycling nations and destinations. With the Tour of Scandinavia this summer, Denmark stays in the lead.

The race will showcase the Danish DNA of cycling from elite to cycling for all.

The final stages are organised so both riders and spectators get the best conditions: flat, fast stretches, hills, and curves, and finally a mountain sprint, which could be decisive for the overall standings.

