By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 1:11

Image of crashed Pegasus helicopter in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]_TRAFICO

After testing positive for cocaine and amphetamines, the pilot of the DGT Pegasus helicopter that crashed in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela has been arrested.

Tuesday, March 7 at 1:15am

The pilot of the DGT Pegasus helicopter that crashed in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela on Sunday has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine and amphetamines, according to 20minutos.es .

Sources of the investigation have indicated that the pilot of the DGT Europter 355N is accused of a crime against air safety. Neither of the two crew members belonged to the Guardia Civil, whose officers were in charge of carrying out the breathalyser and drug tests on the pilot after the accident.

Sunday, March 5 at 6:09pm

A Pegasus helicopter from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) suffered an accident this afternoon, Sunday, March 5. Its pilot reportedly attempted to make an emergency landing at around 1pm and crashed the aircraft near the Robledo de Chavela municipality of Madrid . Thankfully, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Today’s incident was reported by the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil (AUGC) union on its official Twitter account. The post read: “From the Commission, we have to hope that the crew members of the DGT helicopter, the pilot and a DGT official, who have suffered a spectacular accident when it crashed this morning in Robledo de Chavela, fortunately without loss of life “.

Desde la Comisión, tenemos que desear que se mejoren los tripulantes del helicóptero de la DGT, piloto y un funcionario de la DGT, que han sufrido un aparatoso accidente al estrellarse el mismo está mañana en Robledo de chavela, afortunadamente sin pérdidas en vidas humanas. pic.twitter.com/IYDM5gLqev — AUGC Tráfico (@AUGC_TRAFICO) March 5, 2023

An investigation was launched by the relevant authorities to determine the facts surrounding the crash that occurred while the pilot was in the process of an emergency landing. Firefighters and emergency health services working in the area were immediately deployed to the scene of the accident, as reported by niusdiario.es .

Images posted on the Social Drive Twitter profile showed the wreckage of the downed helicopter.

___________________________________________________________

