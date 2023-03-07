Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fires deputy head of SBU security service and several other regional heads

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 1:42

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Shag 7799 / Shutterstock.com.

Alexander Yakushev, the deputy head of Ukraine’s SBU security service has reportedly been fired by President Zelenskyy along with other regional heads.

A number of decrees were signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, March 6, with which he reportedly dismissed several employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The most high-profile of these dismissals was Alexander Yakushev, the deputy head of the department. In addition to him, Eduard Fedorov, the head of the SBU department in the Sumy region was also removed from his post.

Boris Bezrukiy, the head of the SBU department in the Zaporizhzhia region was also axed, along with Igor Nosko, the head of the department for the protection of state secrets and licensing of the SBU, and Alexander Provotorov, the head of the economic support department. No reasons were given for the dismissal of so many high-ranking officials from their roles in the security services.

As specified, Zelenskyy has already appointed Oleg Krasnoshapka as the head of the SBU department in the Sumy region, and Oleg Khramov as the head of the department for protecting state secrets and licensing of the SBU, as reported by ria.ru