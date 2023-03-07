Velez-Malaga judge sentences man to pay €200,000 compensation to ex-wife for work at home and child care

By Chris King • 07 March 2023 • 20:29

A man has been sentenced by a judge in the Malaga town of Velez-Malaga to pay €200,000 compensation to his ex-wife for the work and child care carried out at home during their marriage.

A judge in the Malaga town of Velez-Malaga today, Tuesday, March 7, compensated a 48-year-old divorcee with €204,624.86 as compensation for work in the home and care provided for her family during her marriage.

The sentence indicated that the woman had been dedicated to caring for the home and her daughters: “with all that this implies, contributing punctually to family businesses”, where she sometimes did cleaning work.

This sentence established, in addition to compensation, alimony, and that each spouse is responsible for certain housing expenses and half of what is generated in an extraordinary way.

The judge explained that although the husband’s legal representative claimed that he was compensated with the transfer of part of the shares of a company, “there is no record that the said transfer was made to compensate it in the event of the breakup of the spouses”.

Showing satisfaction with today’s ruling, the woman’s lawyer said that: “it represents recognition of the work of all the women who are in the shadows despite the fact that they are a fundamental support in the couple”. She also lamented that many of these women are left: “in precarious situations and with little chance of accessing the labour market given their exclusive dedication to the family, and, for the most part, to their husbands’ businesses”.

“Undoubtedly, they deserve not only recognition, but also the quantification of that work without which this heritage would not exist”, said the lawyer of the affected woman. She stressed that since her client separated from her husband she had finished ESO for over 18 years and started several training courses, as reported by 20minutos.es.

